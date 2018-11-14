Dolby releases branded wireless headphones

Dolby’s been making a bigger push for consumer recognition in the last few years, so it was really just a matter of time before it released a branded product. As far as those things go, headphones make as much sense as anything.

Even so, the over-ear bluetooth headphone market is a tough on to crack, between quality sets from Bose and Sony, along with the flashiness of Beats and its ilk. Dolby Dimension are working a pretty interesting angle here, however, as the “first wireless headphones perfected for home entertainment,” rather than going after the same frequent flier demo as most of the competition.

Reviews so far are pretty positive on both sound and comfort, which is nice, given the fairly astronomical $599 asking price. It’s a lot to ask for a pair of headphones catering to a relative niche in the overall market — after all, most of us likely find ourselves less inclined to wear a headset at home. It’s not like being on a plane or public transit where forcing others to listen to your music qualifies you as one of history’s greatest monsters.

The Dimension offers a premium build and the sort of sound quality one expects from Dolby calibrated devices. There’s also a number of different settings to let ambient sound in or block it out completely, along with some clever touches like head tracking, which keeps the sound source in place as you move.

The headphones are available online starting today and will be hit b8ta stores next month.