Five reasons why you should be at Disrupt Berlin this November

Are you ready to experience Disrupt Berlin 2018? Our premier tech startup conference takes place on 29-30 November and draws international participants from more than 50 countries across Europe, Asia and beyond. No matter what role you play in the startup universe, you’ll enjoy two days packed with action, insight, inspiration and opportunity.

Still need convincing? We’ve got you covered with these five reasons to attend Disrupt Berlin 2018. And if you act quickly, you can take advantage of Late Registration prices and save up to €350.

Top-Tier Programming

We’ve recruited an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions and deep-dive conversations to address the most compelling startup, tech and business issues. You’ll hear tech titans, up-and-coming founders, innovative investors and more speak on the Main Stage. People like Frank Salzgeber from the European Space Agency, Lizzie Chapman from ZestMoney, an Indian fintech startup and Rafal Modrzewski from satellite company, ICEYE.

Looking for an opportunity to delve even deeper into issues raised on the Main Stage? Don’t miss our Q&A Sessions — smaller, intimate and very popular gatherings where a moderated panel of speakers takes questions from the audience.

Just some of the speakers you’ll hear at the Q&A Sessions include Jamie Burke, CEO and founder, Outlier Ventures; Kaidi Ruusalepp, CEO and founder, Funderbeam; Ricky Knox, CEO and co-founder, Tandem and Niko Bonatsos, managing director, General Catalyst.

Check out the conference agenda.

2.Best in Class Networking

No matter where you roam at Disrupt Berlin, the networking is world-class and nonstop. If you’re wondering how you’ll find the right connections among the more than 2,500 attendees, we’ve got you covered. We’re making CrunchMatch, our free business-matching service, available to all attendees.

Who can benefit? For starters, developers in search of employment, founders hunting for collaborators or startups recruiting tech talent and, of course, founders and investors looking to connect. CrunchMatch can save you valuable time and help you make valuable connections.

You simply fill out a profile (we’ll email you instructions) detailing your role and the type of connections you want to make. The CrunchMatch algorithm makes suggested connections and then — subject to your approval — the platform handles all the scheduling details.

3.The Renowned Startup Battlefield Competition

Don’t miss Startup Battlefield — the crown jewel of Disrupt. Our global pitch-competition has launched more than 750 companies — like Vurb, Dropbox, Mint and Yammer. Watch as this year’s Battlefield cohort takes the stage to pitch and wow the judges in front of a large, live and very rowdy crowd.

The winning founders will hoist the coveted Disrupt Cup, receive invaluable media and investor exposure and take home a sweet, $50,000 non-equity cash prize. Who knows? You might just witness the birth of a future unicorn.

4.Hundreds of Early Stage Companies in Startup Alley

Startup Alley lies at the heart of the Disrupt Alley Expo floor, and it’s home to hundreds of early-stage startups showcasing the latest technology products, platforms and services. It’s also where you’ll find this year’s cadre of TC Top Picks — up to five exceptional startups representing each of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain, CRM/Enterprise, E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthtech/Biotech, Hardware, Robotics, IoT, Mobility and Gaming.

5.Build Your Community

Community building goes beyond simple networking. It’s like-minded people sharing their ideas, philosophies and dreams. It’s about learning from each other and returning to the work with renewed focus. Here’s what Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode said about his Disrupt experience.

“It was wonderful. I spoke with all kinds of people looking for new ideas, collaboration and inspiration. Everyone was there to help and support each other and look for mutually beneficial ways to collaborate. It was refreshing, and you just don’t experience that every day.”

Disrupt Berlin 2018 goes down on 29-30 November. We just gave you five reasons to go. Here’s another: buy your pass now, and you’ll save up to €350.