eBay adds home services to its site via new partners Handy, Porch and InstallerNet

eBay shoppers will now be able to buy installation services along with their purchases. The company this morning announced new partnerships with Handy, Porch and InstallerNet which will allow online shoppers the option of booking installation and assembly services when buying items that require a bit of extra work – like TVs, bikes, furniture, and more.

The option will be presented during checkout and, if selected, eBay will then follow up with an email from its partners so the customer can proceed to schedule the installation.

New York-based Handy will be available to handle things like TV mounting, smart home setup, furniture assembly, and more. Meanwhile, Boston-based InstallerNet can coordinate installation of consumer and commercial electronics through independent contractors.

And Seattle-based Porch’s network of professionals can handle over 1,000 different types of projects, also including TV mounting, furniture assembly, and more.

“A massive amount of home and electronic items are sold on eBay daily, many of which require professional installation,” said Alyssa Steele, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay, in a statement. “With these new partnerships, we’re able to combine our incredible selection of inventory with easy access to affordable and trusted service professionals, making eBay a one-stop shop for our customers.”

This is not the first time eBay has offered installation services on its site. It launched tire installation services in late 2017. The company says it plans to expand its services offering in the future.

Home services is a growing area of opportunity for e-commerce players. Amazon has offered home services on its site for years, and Walmart more recently partnered with Handy to do the same.

Handy currently has a similar deal with Walmart both in-store and online. The company was also recently acquired by Angie’s List parent company, ANGI Homeservices, owned by IAC, which gives it more opportunity to pursue these high-profile deals.

“We are thrilled to add eBay to the growing roster of top retail brands who rely on our platform to provide fast and convenient assembly and installation services,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Handy, in a separate statement. “The integration with Handy will enhance the shopping experience on eBay with seamless access to service professionals who can help buyers avoid headaches and enjoy their home goods purchases without the hassle,” Hanrahan added.