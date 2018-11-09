Win a shot to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Still crying in your Red Bull because you missed the deadline to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018? Don’t despair. You have one more chance to step onto the Main Stage and go head-to-head against some of the best pre-series A startups across Europe.

How? Grab an exhibitor’s table in Startup Alley. Every exhibitor has a chance of being selected as a Wild Card winner. Who does the selecting, you ask? Our crack TechCrunch editorial team designates the Wild Card from among the hundreds of early-stage Startups in Startup Alley, and that one amazing exhibitor will compete for $50,000 cash, the Disrupt Cup and potentially life-changing investor and media attention.

No one says this will be a walk in the park, but the opportunity is very real. Just last year at Disrupt NY 2017, RecordGram decided to exhibit in Startup Alley. They were chosen as a Wild Card company and wound up winning the Startup Battlefield competition. What have you got to lose?

Whether or not you win the Wild Card, Startup Alley is a landscape full of opportunity. More than 2,500 attendees pass through the Alley, and it’s the perfect place to find your future customers, investors, partners, advisors, employees, marketers, media coverage — holy cats — the list is endless. You’ll find the names of companies exhibiting in Startup Alley here.

Here’s what two founders told us about their experience as Startup Alley exhibitors.

“We met so many people, I still can’t get over it. We got to demo our technology in front of hundreds of people. I’d say it was one of the coolest things we’ve ever done.” — Caleb John, CEO of Cedar Robotics.

“Startup Alley was full of all the people you could possibly hope to meet at a tech conference. They spanned diverse backgrounds and industries. We talked to people looking for partnerships, investments, new ideas, and collaboration.” — Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode.

And you’ll have access to CrunchMatch, our free business match-making service that makes networking easier than ever. Plus, you’ll enjoy a terrific lineup of speakers, panels, Q&A Sessions and workshops. Check the full agenda here.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November. We believe in second chances and wildcards. Sign up for an exhibitor’s table today, show the startup world exactly what makes your company Wild Card-worthy and take another swing at Startup Battlefield. We’ll look for you in Startup Alley!