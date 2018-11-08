The scooters arrive in Australia

The scooter startups are taking over the world — or trying to.

Earlier this week, Bird debuted its electric scooters in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park; today, Lime is announcing its foray into the land down under with the launch of a three-month scooter pilot at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Lime has also released several hundred of its dockless electric bikes in Sydney and plans to introduce its scooters there, as well as in Brisbane, soon.

“Sydney’s need for innovative transport solutions, which cater to the first and last mile, gives us confidence we will see high uptake of Lime electric bikes within the community,” said Mitchell Price, Lime’s director of government affairs and strategy in Australia and New Zealand.

The company is also announcing that it’s clocked in 20 million rides just two months after it surpassed 10 million.

Using the nearly half a billion dollars it’s raised to date, Lime is rapidly expanding across the globe and filling out its C-suite. Last week, it brought on David Richter as its first-ever chief business officer, followed by the appointment of GV general partner Joe Kraus as its chief operating officer.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the startup is backed by GV, Andreessen Horowitz, IVP, Section 32, GGV Capital and more.