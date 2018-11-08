Spotify debuts an analytics service for music publishers

Spotify’s artist dashboard already allows musicians and their managers a way to track the success of their tracks and album releases, as well as view other data about their fans. Now, the streaming music service is debuting its first analytics tool aimed at music publishers. The new tool is launching into beta this morning, and will allow publishers to track daily streaming stats, including playlist performance, and view data across all the songwriters on their roster.

“We know that there are usually many more people involved in the creation of your favorite song than just the artist whose face appears on the billboard,” explains the company, in its announcement. “Spotify Publishing Analytics is the first analytics tool from a music streaming service built specifically for publishers, so they can better serve their songwriters.”

The platform was built in collaboration with partners, including BMG and Reservoir, who offered statements of their own about its launch. It’s designed to offer value across publishers’ responsibilities, from A&R to administration, Spotify says.

For the time being, the tool won’t change anything about how publishing royalties are accounted or paid, but instead will only be focused on providing data.

It offers insights into streams by song, songwriter and recording; how songs are doing on playlists; a way to see all the different versions of a song; and a way to export metadata to internal systems for further archival and analysis.

“One of our core missions at Spotify is to enable creators the opportunity to live off their art,” said Jules Parker, Head of Publishing Relations & Services, EMEA and APAC, Spotify. “The publishing community is integral in supporting the songwriters that create the music we love. With more information, publishers are empowered to make the most of the opportunities the global reach of Spotify provides, and the more information we can share with each other, the more opportunities we can help create for songwriters.” Parker added.

Patrick Joest, EVP Global Content Partnerships & Synch, BMG, said that the new streaming data will help them gain insights into new opportunities for songwriters, and more efficiently collect royalties on their behalf.

Spotify says the analytics service is the first aimed at publishers, but as Musically.com points out, others like Socan, Kobalt and Songtrust already exist. However, it is the first offered directly by a streaming service like Spotify.

The launch of the new service comes on the heels of a significant change to U.S. copyright law, the Music Modernization Act, which impacts music copyrights – and, particularly streaming services. Designed to update music copyright law for the digital era, the act changes how royalties are paid so more music creators can reliably collect the money they’re due.

Spotify wants to be seen as supportive of artists and the wider music creator community, and has been steadily rolling out tools for this side of the music business, instead of just those aimed at consumers listening to tunes.

It has also recently launched things like a playlist submission tool, Co.Lab event series for teaching musicians about the industry, a way to upload music directly, and plans to offer tools for cross-platform distribution via DistroKid, which it invested in. It also now displays songwriter credits and celebrates songwriters and producers through its Secret Genius program.

The new tool is in a limited beta. Interested publishers can visit publishers.spotify.com to ask to join.