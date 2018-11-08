Calling all hackers! Join us for TechCrunch China’s Shenzhen Hackathon on Nov 17

Attention coders, designers and all other builders: the TechCrunch China Hackathon is returning to Shenzhen, the city known as the hardware capital of the world, this month and we want you to take part!

So if your inner being is to code, design, build and hack cool things; if you want to have fun with others like you over a weekend; if you love to use your superpower to win cash and prizes; and if you need an excuse to kickstart that side-project project you’ve been thinking about for weeks… then come on over!

Arranged as a pre-cursor to our TechCrunch China Shenzhen event this month, the hackathon takes place on November 17. There’s really is no better place to build your next app, product or hack.

Like the traditional TC Hackathon, participating in the Shenzhen Hackathon is entirely free. All you need to do is register, which you can do right here.

The plan is simple: after 24 hours of building, hackers present their projects to their peers and a panel of judges who decide on the winners.

The top teams win the grand prize and there are other special awards on offer, including the Most Innovative Product, the Most Valuable Product, and the Most Completed Product awards.

In addition, this year, we’re giving you more. Every hacker who successfully submits their project will receive a two-day pass to the TechCrunch Shenzhen 2018 event — valued 1299 RMB or $188 — in addition to a certificate of honor and a souvenir t-shirt.

There will also be a bunch of blockchain challenges from our sponsor Ontology and other partners. With blockchain’s versatile applications and usability across a range of industries, the blockchain challenges bring together different knowledge bases and backgrounds, from gaming to supply chain software, medical software and voting applications.

The TechCrunch Shenzhen Hackathon takes place at the Shenzhen Bay Inno Mall 深圳湾创新广场 from November 17-18. Get your tickets here — you can visit this link for more information.