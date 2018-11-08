Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney+

We knew Disney was building its own on-demand streaming service, à la Netflix or HBO GO, but we didn’t know the name.

Now we do. Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney+.

While there’s been a few rumored names (it was misreported, at one point, to be “Disney Play”), word of this name comes straight from the Mouse House:

The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+, launching in the U.S. in late 2019: https://t.co/fqv1HFHtqw pic.twitter.com/ut3ojyusB1 — Disney (@Disney) November 8, 2018

Disney+ will launch in “late” 2019 — which makes sense, as that’s right around the time Disney’s remaining contractual ties with Netflix come to an end.

Disney also dropped news about two new series: