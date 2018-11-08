We knew Disney was building its own on-demand streaming service, à la Netflix or HBO GO, but we didn’t know the name.
Now we do. Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney+.
While there’s been a few rumored names (it was misreported, at one point, to be “Disney Play”), word of this name comes straight from the Mouse House:
Disney+ will launch in “late” 2019 — which makes sense, as that’s right around the time Disney’s remaining contractual ties with Netflix come to an end.
Disney also dropped news about two new series:
- An as-of-yet unnamed live action Star Wars series about Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna returning for the role. It is set to take place prior to Rogue One. This, of course, is in addition to The Mandalorian, the series Jon Favreau is making for the service.
- An unnamed live-action Marvel universe series focusing on Loki. Tom Hiddleston will return to the role.