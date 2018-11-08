CrunchMatch for everyone at Disrupt Berlin 2018

In just about three weeks, on 29-30 November, literally thousands of startup fans will flock to Deutschland’s edgiest city to experience Disrupt Berlin 2018 — Europe’s premier tech conference focused on early-stage startups.

Attendees tell us time and again that networking and building relationships with the right people is one of the most essential and rewarding aspects of TechCrunch Disrupt. We couldn’t agree more, and that’s why we decided to make networking at Disrupt Berlin a whole lot easier by offering CrunchMatch, our free business match-matching platform, to all registered attendees — not just investors and founders.

No matter who you want to meet in Berlin — tech service providers, product managers, developers, marketers or engineers, founders or investors — CrunchMatch will help you “Die Nadel im Heuhaufen suchen” or find the needle in the haystack. And here’s the best part. CrunchMatch, powered by Brella, makes the connections based on your specific criteria, goals and interests.

Here’s how it works. All registered Disrupt Berlin attendees will receive an email explaining how to access the platform and fill out a profile. Identify your role (developer, service provider, founder, etc.) and who you want to connect with at Disrupt. CrunchMatch works a little algorithmic magic to suggest matches and, if approved, sends meeting requests and proposes meeting times, which recipients can accept or decline.

CrunchMatch helps you make the most of your limited time at Disrupt. Caleb John, the CEO of Cedar Robotics, had this to say about his experience with the service at Disrupt San Francisco 2018. “CrunchMatch is a great way to pitch your ideas to investors quickly. Instead of approaching each one individually, just type up your pitch and send it to 50 people. Even if only 10 percent get back to you, you still have five investors. It’s one of the best benefits.”

The service also makes networking quick and efficient, according to Michael Kocan, a managing partner at Trend Discovery. “I used CrunchMatch to schedule more than 35 meetings with startups. It makes vetting deals extremely efficient.”

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place November 29-30, and it’s not too late to buy your ticket. Opportunity’s knocking, and now we’re making CrunchMatch available to help every attendee fling the door wide open.