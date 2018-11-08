All I want for Christmas are these kitschy VC trading cards

Just kidding. Please don’t buy me these collectible trading cards featuring Silicon Valley venture capitalists for Christmas. But if you are in the market for a gift for a VC — or aspiring VC — they’d probably appreciate a set.

[gallery ids="1744120,1744121,1744122"]

Yes, they really exist! TouchBase is selling a line of the VC trading cards, featuring Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen, Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker and Benchmark general partner Bill Gurley.

Someone may want to tell TouchBase that Meeker is leaving Kleiner to start her own fund.

A pack of five cards will cost you $60. Each pack, the company writes, comes with a mix of late-stage VCs, angel and seed investors, as well as an advisor or two.

TouchBase doesn’t say who else is featured on the cards, so you’ll have to buy a pack, or two, or three to find out.

The cards begin shipping this month.