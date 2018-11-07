Meet the speakers in Q&A Sessions at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Disrupt Berlin 2018 (29-30 November) will be here before you know it and we’re excited to announce a few of the participants in the Q&A Sessions at the event. If you’ve been to a Disrupt before, you know that the Q&A Sessions are one of the most engaging parts of the event. During Q&A Sessions, select speakers and category experts from the Main Stage will head to the more intimate Next Stage to answer questions posed by the audience. But not only will Disrupt attendees have a chance to engage in discussions with speakers, you may also walk away with some quality connections. Here’s what one Disrupt attendee had to say about them:

I thought the niche Q&A sessions were a brilliant way to put people of similar interests in the same room. By the last day any Q&A session I entered, I walked out with at least two new contacts.

Q&A Sessions last about 30-45 minutes and are open to all Disrupt attendees. Sessions will feature speakers across key topics like Blockchain, VC/Investor Topics, Fintech and Space, and it’s your chance to ask questions to some of the greatest minds in technology. You’ll want to make sure you are there in person as these sessions will not be recorded or broadcast. Here are just a few speakers you’ll engage with during Disrupt Berlin:

Jamie Burke, CEO & founder, Outlier Ventures

Kaidi Ruusalepp, CEO & founder, Funderbeam

Ricky Knox, CEO & co-founder, Tandem

Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director, General Catalyst

The only way to get involved is to snag a pass to Disrupt Berlin. Single attendee and exhibitor packages are still available at Late Registration prices — you can save up to €350 if you act fast.