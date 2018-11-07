Meet TechCrunch’s Mike Butcher at #WebSummit at 4PM today

One Minute TechCrunch!

Since it’s impossible, as a journalist, to crawl around all the stands at Web Summit in Lisbon, I thought it would be easier to stand in one place and meet people there!

Thus, you will get the chance to meet me (Mike Butcher) and pitch me your company for 1 MINUTE at Web Summit TODAY, at 4PM.

I will run the pitches and you can pitch the assembled crowd!

Meet at the BMW sports car pictured here:

PLEASE ENTER YOUR DETAILS HERE TO REGISTER

I would kindly ask that you literally pitch for 1 MINUTE maximum and give me your business card!

Official hashtag: #TCPitch

Thanks all!

Mike Butcher,

Editor-at-large, TechCrunch

@mikebutcher