We’re two days away from Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018

Just 48 short hours to go until we kick off Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018. This is the first time we’re bringing our premier startup pitch competition to the region — home to an impressive range of early-stage tech startups — and we can’t wait to share the day with you!

Don’t miss your chance to watch the best early-stage startup founders in Latin America launch their companies to the world — and the next level. Oh, and receive serious investor interest and media exposure, too. It all goes down on 8 November at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil. Tickets are free, but seating is limited, so apply for a free spectator pass. We’ll select people in the Latin American startup scene on a first-come-first-served basis.

What can you expect from this day-long event? An exhilarating pitch competition for starters. Here’s how the Battlefield format works. Up to 15 pre-Series A startups — chosen by our highly discerning TechCrunch editors — compete in three preliminary rounds. Each team has just six minutes to wow the judges with their pitch and live demo. After each pitch, those judges put each team through an intense six-minute Q&A.

Only five teams move to the final round, pitch to a new set of judges and endure another round of tough questioning. We’ve recruited expert investors, technologists and entrepreneurs to judge the proceedings.

From the final five, one exceptional startup will be named Latin America’s first Startup Battlefield champion. The winning founders receive a $25,000 non-equity cash prize and a trip for two to the next Disrupt, where they can exhibit free of charge in the Startup Alley — and possibly qualify to participate in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt.

In a classic, but-wait-there’s-more moment, we also have an outstanding slate of speakers who will discuss topics integral to Latin America. Here are a few examples — and be sure to check out the day’s full agenda:

Keynote: Konstantinos Papamiltiadis (Facebook) discusses the company’s developer ecosystem

Konstantinos Papamiltiadis (Facebook) discusses the company’s developer ecosystem 20 Years Ahead of the Curve: Fabricio Bloisi (Movile) talks about the company’s journey from SMS and ringtones in 1998 to digital businesses on mobile platforms

Fabricio Bloisi (Movile) talks about the company’s journey from SMS and ringtones in 1998 to digital businesses on mobile platforms A China Twist to Brazil’s Mobility Revolution: Ariel Lambrecht ( Yellow ), Eduardo Musa (Yellow), Tony Qiu(Didi Chuxing) and Hans Tung (GGV Capital) examine what may unfold in Brazil as a result of China’s mobility revolution

Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018 takes place in just two days on 8 November at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil. Apply here for a free spectator pass, and join us for an action-packed day focused on the best technology startups in Latin America.