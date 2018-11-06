Original Content podcast: We’re left a little cold by Netflix’s new ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

It seemed like the ingredients were there for “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” to win us over.

After all, at least one of the hosts of the Original Content podcast is a fan of “Riverdale,” and this comes from the same creative team, with a similar approach — instead of a noir version of Archie, it’s a show that takes the “witch” side of Sabrina the Teenage Witch a little more seriously, with genuine spookiness and scares.

We didn’t hate the show, but we didn’t love it either — too many of the characters felt flat, there were some annoying visual tics and it’s just not as much fun as “Riverdale.” Our guest host Jon Shieber probably liked it the most, finding rich thematic material (and surprising parallels with “The Haunting of Hill House”) hidden beneath the monsters, the mythology and the teen angst.

We also offer some tentative thoughts on the controversy over how the show treats its characters of color, and we recap recent streaming and entertainment headlines, including Netflix’s new theatrical release strategy, the latest streaming growth numbers and details about “Game of Thrones” season eight.

