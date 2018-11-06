How to stream U.S. elections coverage if you don’t have TV

You don’t need a TV to tune into live coverage of the U.S. elections results today – and you don’t have to have Hulu or another live TV streaming service, either. YouTube announced today a list of news organizations that will be broadcasting live elections coverage on its site today – helpful for those who don’t have another way to watch at home, or need to tune in while on the go. There’s also live coverage available on other sites, including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and elsewhere.

As more people cut the cord with traditional pay TV, YouTube’s reach has been growing when it comes to distributing the news. That’s apparent in the list of available news media organizations who have decided to broadcast live to YouTube tonight.

For comparison’s sake, YouTube in 2016 reported viewers had spent over 20 million hours watching and rewatching the presidential debates on the site ahead of the U.S. elections. It then pointed viewers to live coverage from a handful of outlets like NBC, PBS, Bloomberg and Telemundo, as well as MTV, the online news show The Young Turks, and an election special from Complex News.

This time around, all the major broadcast networks are participating on YouTube’s platform.

The company says viewers can tune in to watch live election results throughout the evening on the following channels:

Several outlets are choosing to broadcast on Facebook, too, including ABC News Live, CBS News, and PBS News Hour.

The Washington Post will broadcast on Twitch.

On Twitter, ABC, PBS, and Univision will live stream election coverage, says Poynter.

Snapchat will feature Washington Post in the Snapchat Discover section, NBC’s “Stay Tuned” news stories (these are on IG, too), and will offer live Election Day coverage itself starting at 6 PM ET, hosted by “Good Luck America’s” Peter Hamby.

In addition to YouTube, CBS will live stream coverage on its free streaming news service, CBSN, which is also available through its streaming service, CBS All Access.

And ABC is covering all the bases, with commercial-free streams from ABC News Live across Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple News and its own site, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Yahoo News (disclosure: also owned by Verizon, TechCrunch’s parent) will live stream on Yahoo.com, AOL.com, HuffPost and Tumblr.

Apple News will have an elections hub, including live streams.

And Poynter’s handy resource also includes other places to get the news directly from media companies’ own websites and elsewhere, including The New York Times, CNN, Fox News, FiveThirtyEight, Telemundo, Newsy, and more.