Google’s Doodle commands you to Go Vote

I know, you’re cool. You don’t do anything the corporate overlords command. But maybe, just this once, make an exception. Today’s Google Doodle mixes up the ole’ rainbow color logo with a very simple message: Go Vote.

I mean, you were going to do it anyway, right? “Most important midterm election during our lifetimes” or whatever and all that good stuff.

Clicking on the Doodle, which is available both at Google.com and as a new Chrome tab, brings up the results for the query, “Where do I vote #ElectionDay.” From there you enter your address to find your hashtag polling place.

Also, Taylor H. put together a handy list of resources to find out more before heading to your local polling place. And if you’ve already voted, congratulations, you’ve participating in the fundamental underpinnings of the democratic process. Give yourself a pat on the back.

Here’s a map detailing whether or not you can tweet out that ballot: