$30 wireless earbuds? Sure, why not?

I mean, I can think of a few reasons why not, but Xiaomi generally makes pretty reliable consumer electronics, and the company’s rock bottom prices have disrupted other markets like fitness trackers.

Spotted by Engadget, the Chinese smartphone maker’s $30 AirDots are completely wireless earbuds, designed to compete with the likes of AirPods and Pixel Buds, but at a fraction of a fraction of the price. Price has long been one of the key factors slowing the more widespread adoption of the technology, and if nothing else, Xiaomi proves it can be done of the very cheap.

The AirDots appear to be China-only for now, priced at 199 yuan, or around $29. The buds themselves should give you five hours of life, courtesy of Bluetooth 5.0, with a total of 12 including the charging case.

Honestly, that’s not bad at all for the price. Sound quality is another question entirely, of course. But the the available of $29 wireless earbuds could help justify a move away from the headphone jack for even budget handsets at this point.