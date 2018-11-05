Samsung’s social logo teases a folding phone ahead of announcement

All of the major players have held events over the past few months, but hardware season still has a few last gasps left. The Samsung Developer Conference happening this week in San Francisco isn’t likely to be a major launching pad for consumer electronics, but the company is expected to offer a glimpse into what’s to come.

Samsung’s long been a fan of teasing out big news ahead of launch, and all subtly has gone out the window with the folding logo the company’s adopted on social media. A report from Bloomberg later backed up by The Wall Street Journal has the company showing off a prototype of a phone with a foldable display this week.

The company is said to still be debating the specifics of the hardware at this late stage, and the product may only be glimpsed at in the form of an on-screen render or prototype. For Samsung, the key is showing the world that it’s continuing to innovate after a lukewarm critical reception on its last couple of devices.

The company likely won’t be first to market with the screen folding tech. That honor will likely go to the Royole Corporation’s FlexPai handset, which is due out before the end of the year. Though from the looks of it, it won’t leave the best first impression.