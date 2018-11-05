Pinterest taps former Athleta exec as first CMO

Andréa Mallard, the former chief marketing officer of the Gap -owned line of athleisure clothing Athleta, has joined Pinterest as its first-ever CMO.

Overseeing Pinterest’s global marketing and creative teams, Mallard will report to the visual search company’s chief operating officer Francoise Brougher, who joined in February from payments company Square. Mallard previously spent four years as CMO of digital health company Omada Health and eight years with IDEO, where she led the company’s global brand strategy practice.

Pinterest has finally finished staffing its c-suite as it gears up for a potential 2019 initial public offering. In late 2016, the company hired former Twitter executive Todd Morgenfeld as its first chief financial officer. Earlier this year, the former Google computer vision research lead Chuck Rosenberg joined Pinterest as its head of computer vision.

Founded in 2010, San Francisco-based Pinterest is led by co-founder and chief executive officer Ben Silbermann . The company has secured more than $1 billion in venture capital funding, most recently raising $150 million at a $12.3 billion valuation.

Two hundred and fifty million people are using the platform every month, up from 200 million last September, according to numbers the company shared in September.