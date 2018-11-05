Oath is dead. Long live Verizon Media Group/Oath

Friends, readers, internet browsers, lend me your ears;

I come to bury Oath, not to praise it.

The subsidiary brands that companies own live after them;

Their terrible rebranding is oft interred with their bones;

So let it be with Oath . The new Verizon chief executive,

Hans Vestberg, told you Oath was ambitious:

If it were so, it was a grievous ambition,

And grievously hath Oath answer’d it.

Here, under leave of Vestberg and the rest of Verizon’s leadership —

Come I to speak in Oath’s funeral.

It was TechCrunch’s parent company, distant and somewhat comical to me:

But Vestberg says it was ambitious;

And Vestberg is an honourable man.

Oath did merge Yahoo and AOL under one brand

Whose ad networks and media outlets (like TechCrunch and HuffPo) did the Verizon coffers fill:

Did this in Oath seem ambitious?

When that the Go90 staff have cried, Oath hath wept:

Ambition should be made of sterner stuff:

Yet Vestberg says it was ambitious;

And Vestberg is an honourable man.

Y’all saw that when the merger was first proposed

I said it was a really bad idea,

But my parent company didn’t listen to me: was this ambition?

Yet Vestberg says Oath was ambitious;

And, sure, he is an honourable man.

I write not to disprove what Verizon issued in a press release,

But here I am to speak what I do know.

Y’all thought the branding was terrible, not without cause:

So don’t let us stop you now from mocking it.

O judgment! You were lost when branding was left to brutish beasts,

And men with no reason. Bear with me;

My LOLZ are in the coffin there with Oath,

And I must pause till I can stop cackling.

Anyway, Oath is now going to be Verizon Media Group/Oath as part of a corporate restructuring undertaken by Verizon’s CEO, Vestberg. The company is going to operate under three different business units — a Consumer Group, led by Ronan Dunne, a current executive vice president of Verizon and president of Verizon Wireless; a Business Group, led by Tami Erwin, currently executive vice president of wireless operations — which will focus on government, small and medium businesses, large business customers, and operate the company’s telematics arm; and a Media Group / Oath, which will be led by Guru Gowrappan, currently Oath’s chief executive.