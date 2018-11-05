AMC is raising Stubs A-List prices in 15 states

AMC Theatres is raising the price of its subscription movie plan Stubs A-List — at least in a handful of states.

Rather than simply charging $19.95 per month across-the-board, AMC will soon offer differing prices to residents of different states. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York will see the biggest increase, to $23.95 per month. Meanwhile, the cost will increase to $21.95 per month in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, plus Washington, D.C.

The price is supposed to stay the same every where. The increase will take effect on January 9, 2019, and AMC says that if you sign up before then, your price will hold for 12 months.

Stubs A-List launched in late July, and in September the company said it had already attracted 380,000 subscribers. Now, after 4.5 months, the number is up to 500,000.

Of course, AMC launched the service after MoviePass helped to popularize the subscription movie ticket model — but since then, MoviePass has limited users to a rotating lineup of movies, something that competitors have taken advantage of. (Stubs A-List allows subscribers to purchase up to three tickets per week for any movie in any format in any AMC theater.)

“Our decision to keep the AMC Stubs A-List monthly price unchanged in 35 states, along with only a modest price adjustment in some key markets going in place in early 2019 will keep us in that sweet spot of successfully balancing profits and popularity,” said AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron in a statement.