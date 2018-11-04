Credit Karma acquires Noddle from TransUnion and expands to the UK

Credit Karma, the US startup with 85 million users that offers credit reports and a platform to browse and buy other financial services, has made an acquisition to help it kick-start its first overseas expansion beyond the US and Canada: it has acquired Noddle, a UK-based credit reporting service with 4 million users, from TransUnion.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but Valerie Wagoner, Credit Karma’s VP of International (who had previously been at Twitter), said that it will be a full acquisition of tech and employees — 35 in all — and TransUnion is not taking any stake in Credit Karma as part of this deal although the two will continue to work together with TransUnion providing data to Credit Karma, as it had done before.

Credit Karma raised $500 million in a secondary round earlier this year that valued it at $4 billion, specifically to help fuel its growth, and that’s what it has been doing. (It also acquired mortgage platform Approved in August.)

For TransUnion, this is a cleaning of house, of sorts. The company, a credit reporting agency that competes against Equifax and Experian — and thus, in part, with Credit Karma, too — acquired CallCredit in the UK earlier this year for $1.4 billion, and Noddle had been a part of CallCredit that overlapped with existing operations at the bigger company: hence the divestment.

“We are proud to have partnered with Credit Karma from its inception to empower tens of millions of consumers with the information they need to make smarter financial decisions,” said John Danaher, TransUnion’s president of Consumer Interactive, in a statement. “This deal represents an expansion of our mission to the United Kingdom, and we look forward to supporting Credit Karma as they continue to expand globally.”

In an interview, Wagoner said that the first thing that Credit Karma is doing is making Noddle’s previously paid credit scoring services free to use from now on, to align it closer with Credit Karma’s business model of offering all credit scoring and monitoring services for free, and making money when a user purchases (not just clicks through to) other financial services on its site from partners.

“We will make sure 100 percent of the business is free and accessible to everyone,” she said.

This will be the first step in integrating the two businesses and their customer bases, she said: the next will be to start to off Credit Karma’s wider range of offerings — which cover things like automotive loans and mortgages, credit cards and refinancing offers — to Noddle’s users.

Although most of the integration will involve using Noddle’s existing base and established market presence in the UK to bring in Credit Karma products, there will be come features of Noddle’s coming to Credit Karma as well.

The US startup launched a credit monitoring tool six months ago — in part a response to the many data breaches that we have seen hit the Equifaxes of the world in recent times — and it will be expanding that to do more with identity monitoring.

This is an area where Noddle has been developing products, Wagoner said, and the plan longer term will be to use some of that development in Credit Karma’s wider business.

“We never want data breaches to happen but we know they are inevitable in this day and age,” she said, “not just at credit bureaus but all businesses, so it’s important for us to be able to deliver services to members that affect them and their credit around ID monitoring and services that help monitor breeches.”

She noted that Noddle’s ID monitoring product — which had been one of its paid products — today has relatively little usage, but “it is a sign that Noddle cares about that mission and is a great fit for the Credit Karma family family.” No word on when that product will make its way to the Credit Karma service elsewhere, but that is on the roadmap she said.