Boring Tunnel is on track for an “opening party” next month

Last night, super entrepreneur and Twitter addict Elon Musk posted some mesmerizing footage of the tunnel that his nearly two-year-old infrastructure company, Boring Company, is creating in Los Angeles right now, the first of four planned projects that Musk promises will reduce congestion in car-choked city cities.

Musk also tweeted — not for the first time — that the company will unveil to the public the stretch of rapid-transit tunnel in the southern L.A. suburb of Hawthorne on December 10th, roughly five weeks from now. The idea, per Musk, is to host an opening event that night, followed by free rides for the public next day — though only the brave need apply. Musk has said previously that the system will be capable of whisking pedestrians, cyclists and private vehicles at speeds of up to 155 mph.

Eventually, if all goes as planned, they will travel via an electric-powered platform called a skate that will comprise either a vehicle itself carrying up to 16 passengers or that will support a car that has been driven onto it. Elevators will move between these skates and the street level.

Musk did not say how long a stretch has been built yet, only calling it “disturbingly long.”