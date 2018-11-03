Amazon is letting users choose the day packages are delivered

Amazon Day looks like one of those options you’ll wonder how you ever managed to live without. The new feature, which is currently being tested for select Prime users, offers up a choice of deliver day during the check out process.

In addition to the standard options (one and two day, et al), most two-day delivery items will also come with the option to tick the day of the week you want them to show up at your front door. It’s a potential life (or at least package) saver for those of us who live in tricky apartment buildings and aren’t able to be home all of the time.

Amazon confirmed the feature with CNET this week, writing in a statement, “We’re excited to be testing a new service aimed at making the delivery experience more convenient for customers.”

As to why the option hasn’t been available until now, one imagines every new moving part further complicates the already complex world of shipping logistics. No word on when the rest of us will get access to the feature, but the company started testing it on a select group late this week — just in time, it seems, for the Black Friday shipocalypse.