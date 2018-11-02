‘World of Warcraft: Classic’ demo limited to 60 minutes of playtime

Put away the Jolt, Blizzard is limiting the time gamers will be able to play the World of Warcraft: Classic demo. Basically, after playing for an hour, players will be logged off and will have to wait 60 minutes before resuming for another hour. The goal is to ensure a mass of players do not crash the servers, which, honestly, if the services crashed randomly, would be the most classic thing Blizzard could do to recreate the original WoW experience.

In a forum posting Blizzard says it hopes to lift the session limits as soon as possible.

Here’s some examples Blizzard provided to illustrate the session limits:

If you play for 30 minutes and then log off for 60 minutes, when you come back you’ll have a fresh 60 minutes.

If you play for 60 minutes, you’ll be disconnected and then have to wait 30 minutes before you can play again.

If you play for 20 minutes, log off for 20 minutes, then play 40 more minutes, you’ll be logged off and wait 10 more minutes.

Blizzard previously stated the demo players would start out at level 15. The goal is to provide players ample time to feel out the different classes and the best way to do that is with a character with an established skill tree. However, characters are capped at level 19 and will not roll over to the full game once the demo is complete, so enjoy it while it lasts.