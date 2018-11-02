Today’s the last day for early-bird tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2018

“I can’t wait to pay up to €500 more than necessary to go to Disrupt Berlin 2018” — said no one EVER. Heed our call: the early-bird ticket price ends today, 2 November. Miss that deadline, and you’ll be one sad startupper. While Europe’s top startup conference delivers amazing ROI at full price, why pay more? Buy your ticket today and save some serious Euros.

We have two outstanding days of startup action and adventure waiting for you in Berlin on 29-30 November. Our slate of Main Stage speakers and panels will inform and inspire. You’ll hear some of the top tech, startup and investor minds — along with notable up-and-coming leaders — discuss their personal journeys, share their perspectives on the most pressing industry issues and their take on what the future holds.

Case in point: Valentin Stalf co-founder and CEO of N26 — one of Europe’s most promising startups — will talk about how he built a bank from the ground up and how he plans to take the company (and its more than 1.5 million clients) to the next level. And that’s just one prime example of our programming. Check out the full Disrupt Berlin 2018 agenda.

Networking, connection, collaboration and inspiration play a huge role in the Disrupt experience, and you’ll find all of that and more in Startup Alley, our expo floor. More than 400 early-stage startups will showcase the very best technology products, platforms, services and talent. It’s a chance to find new partners, customers, investors, employees… the list goes on. The conversations and connections that take place on the show floor can be life-changing.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the more than 40 startups that earned the coveted TechCrunch Top Picks designation. These exceptional startups span a range of tech categories, including AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain, CRM/Enterprise, E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthtech/Biotech, Hardware, Robotics, IoT, Mobility and Gaming.

Here are just three of the TC Top Picks you’ll find in Startup Alley.

Seez: Automates the car-searching process by searching all car websites, negotiates price down using AI and estimates fair market value.

fraudDB: A B2B fraud database that helps businesses prevent fraud.

TestCard Diagnostics: The innovative medtech behind the “urine test-in-a-postcard” concept. Its accompanying mobile app provides an immediate result.

There’s so much more, including Startup Battlefield — the world’s best pitch competition — Q&A Sessions and, of course, the legendary TechCrunch after party.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November. Today, 2 November, is absolutely your last chance to save up to €500. Whether you want to save money for your bottom line — or for beer and brats — take action and buy your ticket today. We can’t wait to see you in Berlin!