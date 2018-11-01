Don’t miss out on tickets to Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

On December 11, just slightly more than a month away, up to 15 exceptional startups will arrive in Lagos, Nigeria to compete in Startup Battlefield Africa 2018. Don’t miss your opportunity to watch founders of Africa’s best early-stage tech startups as they launch on a global stage to vie for a cash infusion, investor attention and serious bragging rights.

We have a limited number of spectator tickets, and they’re selling fast, so be sure to grab yours while you still can. Buy your ticket here today for just $10 + VAT.

The price of admission provides a full day packed with action. We’re interspersing three rounds of Startup Battlefield competition with an amazing roster of speakers and panel discussions addressing the continent’s rapidly expanding startup scene.

You’ll hear from speakers like Marième Diop, an investor at Orange Digital Ventures Africa. Diop focuses on early-stage African startups (like a $16 million round for South African fintech startup, Yoco, and an $8.6 million round to business enterprise software startup, Africa’s Talking), and she’ll discuss venture capital in Africa.

We also have on tap Shikoh Gitau, the head of product at Safaricom’s Alpha incubator. Gitau led a Pan-African and global search for candidates to form the incubator team, and she’ll share her perspective on the talent and innovation within Africa’s expanding startup landscape. She’ll also talk about repatriating entrepreneurs.

If you haven’t ever experienced a Startup Battlefield, you’re in for a huge adrenaline rush. The competing founders have been honing their pitch skills with coaching help from seasoned TechCrunch editors, and they’ll be fired up and ready to make their case. Here’s how the Battlefield works.

Startup Battlefield consists of three preliminary rounds with up to five startups in each round. Startup teams get six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of judges consisting of top tech founders and VCs. Those judges then have six minutes to question each team thoroughly.

No more than five teams move to the finals for another round of pitches and more challenging questions. Only one startup will claim the auspicious title of Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 champion.

The winning founders receive US$25,000 in no-equity cash, plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place December 11 in Lagos, Nigeria, and spectator tickets are limited and going fast. Buy your tickets now and join us for an exciting day focused on the very best that Africa’s startup ecosystem has to offer.