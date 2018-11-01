Carpooling startup Scoop partners with Lyft

Lyft is partnering with carpooling service Scoop to supplement Scoop’s offering to its customers from companies like LinkedIn, Workday, Samsung T-Mobile and Symantec.

With Scoop, trips are pre-scheduled, so you can select from one or more times you’d be willing to leave in the morning and afternoon, and have up until 9pm the night before for morning trips and 3:30pm the day of for afternoon trips to schedule your ride. After the deadline, Scoop’s algorithms work to automatically create the most efficient carpools based on routes, detours, company preference, favorites and more.

“Improving the commute is not just about getting people to where they need to go efficiently,” Scoop co-founder and chief product officer Jon Sadow (pictured above on right) said in a statement to TechCrunch “By partnering with Lyft, Scoop is ensuring that commuters not only gain a stronger sense of community by carpooling to work with co-workers and neighbors, but that they also feel supported in the event of last-second schedule changes and know they have guaranteed transportation home. We’re excited about our partnership and its positive impact on making the commute more enjoyable and efficient for carpoolers everywhere.”

In the event someone can’t find a carpool ride via Scoop, they’ll be able to easily request a Lyft from within the app.

“We look forward to partnering with Scoop to make it as easy as possible for carpoolers to find guaranteed transportation home,” Lyft Chief Business Officer David Baga said in a statement.

Back in April, Scoop launched its corporate carpooling service in Portland. Since launching in 2015, Scoop has facilitated more than four million carpool trips. Scoop has raised a total of $46 million in funding from investors like BMW iVentures, Signia, Index Ventures and others.