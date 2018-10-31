Three days left to save big on Disrupt Berlin 2018 tickets

The early-bird clock is winding down, and you have just three days left to save up to €500 on passes to Disrupt Berlin 2018. You’d be cuckoo to miss this deal (pun intended). The early-bird price flies away on 2 November, and your savings fly with it. Don’t miss out on the best possible price. Buy your ticket today.

Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on 29-30 November, provides incredible opportunities, and one of them is the chance to hear some of the most brilliant minds in the startup, technology and investment worlds speaking on our Main Stage. We keep expanding our roster of outstanding speakers and presentations, and you can keep tabs on updates on the full Disrupt Berlin agenda. Here’s a quick sample of what we have in store for you:

When is e-commerce not exactly e-commerce? When it’s Threads, a unique luxury fashion shopping experience driven by chat apps and actual human shopping assistants. We’re thrilled that founder Sophie Hill, who recently closed a $20 million round of funding, will join us in Berlin to talk about her innovative vision of luxury shopping.

Babbel is a European success story and the top-grossing language learning app in the world. Sit in with Julie Hansen and Markus Witte to hear how the company plans to take on its next challenge, the United States.

The auto industry’s in overdrive, and everyone’s working on the car of the future — that perfect combination of automation, connectivity, electric motors and mobility services. Join Laurin Hahn (Sono Motors) and Ole Harms (MOIA) to hear their perspective on who has the edge — startups or car giants in the process of reinventing themselves?

These great Main Stage talks often lead to even more questions, and that’s why we created Q&A Sessions. These smaller, more intimate, 45-minute moderated discussions give attendees the opportunity to ask follow-up questions and go deeper on crucial technologies and emerging trends.

Of course, Disrupt offers more than the chance to listen and learn. Network with more than 400 early-stage startups in Startup Alley, and don’t forget to use CrunchMatch — our free business match-making service. It makes connecting with the right people fast and efficient.

Take in the adrenaline ride that is Startup Battlefield. Watch as exceptional startups launch their companies to the world and compete for $50,000 cash, the coveted Disrupt cup and investor love.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November.