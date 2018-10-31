A look at all the companies participating in 500 Startups’ 24th accelerator program

TechCrunch has an exclusive look at the companies participating in 500 Startups‘ 24th startup accelerator batch, which kicked off last week.

Through its four-month seed program, the Silicon Valley seed fund invests $150,000 in exchange for 6 percent equity. The companies below include a mix of industries from cryptocurrency to digital health to e-commerce. 500 Startups says 40 percent of the companies have a female founder, 50 percent have a black, mixed-race or Latinx founder and 31 percent are headquartered outside the U.S.

Here’s a closer look at the 22 companies, which will demo their tech to investors on February 28:

Alba: A Santiago, Chile-based mobile marketplace for babysitters in emerging markets.

Assemble: A Los Angeles-based digital platform for automating video content production.

Back Office: A Palm Beach, Florida-based financial software provider focused on streamlining personal bookkeeping.

BlockVigil: A San Francisco-based platform for building and scaling blockchain applications.

Cambridgene: A Cambridge-based developer of clinical-genomic software for personalizing cancer therapy in hospitals.

Celer Network: A platform for building and scaling decentralized applications.

Crowdz: Headquartered in Sunnyvale, the blockchain-based B2B marketplace builds digitized supply chains.

HAMAMA: A San Francisco-based provider of microgreen kits for growing healthy food at home.

IOTW: A Hong Kong-based IoT-connected cryptocurrency mining platform.

Kura Tech: A San Francisco-based developer of augmented reality glasses with micro-display and variable focus.

Memoir Health: A Boston-based behavioral health startup providing physical and virtual mental wellness and substance use services.

MessageCube: Headquartered in Sunnyvale, the company is building an integration for people to discuss and purchase shared experiences over chat.

Ovation: A Provo, Utah-based online portal for restaurant reviews meant to help businesses measure customer experience.

PantyProp: A New York-based seller of underwear and swimwear for women to wear while menstruating.

Pilleve: A Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based startup using data to help care providers lower the costs associated with opioid addiction.

Savion: A Livermore-based aviation company bringing green, long-range private jets to the middle class.

SnapShyft: Headquartered in Indianapolis, the startup provides an on-demand labor marketplace focused on the food and beverage industry.

Thrive Agric: An Abuja, Nigeria-based crowdfunding platform for farms and farmers in Africa.

TripAfrique: Headquartered in Paris, the online booking platform helps travelers arrange trips to Africa.

UTRUST: A Zurich-based cryptocurrency payments platform that offers buyers protection, instant transactions and more.

Zeuss Tech: Headquartered in Palo Alto, the blockchain-based anti-money-laundering platform targets cash-intensive industries.

No information is available on the final company, which is in stealth mode.

