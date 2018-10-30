Gmail’s iOS app gets a unified inbox

Gmail users on iOS are getting a notable upgrade today: a unified inbox. While Android users have had the option to see multiple inboxes in a single view, iOS users – until now – have had to switch accounts by tapping between them in the app’s navigation.

Many people today have more than one email account, often using one for work, another for personal, and one to give out more publicly – their “junk” inbox, so to speak. Some have multiple inboxes for multiple jobs or job roles. And some access a shared inbox along with others on a work team.

But moving among accounts has required a bit of tapping around, if you used Gmail on iOS.

With today’s iOS update, there’s instead the option to use the new “All Inboxes” view from the left-hand side drawer. This will show all your emails in a single list, Google says.

The option works with both G Suite and non-G Suite accounts, including third-party IMAP accounts, the company notes.

Though a unified inbox is a seemingly minor feature, it’s the sort of thing that has driven many Gmail iOS users to third-party apps, since Gmail itself was lacking. That may now change.

The feature is rolling out to Gmail and G Suite users over the next 15 days.