Apple adds 60 more ‘Today at Apple’ sessions covering Pro tools, Siri Shortcuts, AR and more

Apple is expanding the number and types of classes it hosts at its retail stores, under the banner of “Today at Apple.” The company says it’s adding 60 more sessions at its stores, including those focused on using its newer apps, like Siri Shortcuts and Clips, as well as those focused on AR, art, music, family photo-taking and more.

According to Apple SVP of Retail, Angela Ahrendts, Apple has hosted over 18,000 sessions per week, since the launch of the “Today at Apple” program 18 months ago. It also updated the Apple Store app in the latest release to better highlight sessions tailored to individual users based on the devices they own, as well as other signature programs.

Now, it’s expanding the lineup.

The focus of the newly designed sessions will be on using Apple’s latest technologies, like Siri Shortcuts and augmented reality, Ahrendts said.

It’s also creating its first video lab called “Small Screen Magic” in partnership with video creator Zach King where people will learn how to shoot and edit videos using Apple’s Clips app.

Another session will be a photo lab called “Fun Family Portraits,” which will feature the use of Live Photos, filters and Apple Pencil.

Meanwhile, a new design lab called “Drawing Treehouses” has been co-created with architects Foster + Partners – which collaborated with Apple on Apple Park. The course will teach architectural principles through the lens of fantasy.

A new Pro series will cover skills for Mac owners, like a video lab that teaches Final Cut Pro and a music lab involving Logic Pro.

The company says it’s also expanding spaces for sessions, by adding Forums at over 70 stores per year.