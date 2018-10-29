Five days left to reap big early-bird savings for Disrupt Berlin 2018

This is it, startup fans. We’re in the homestretch for big savings on tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2018. That means you have just five days left to save up to €500 on two action- and opportunity-packed days with some of the best and brightest minds in the tech startup world. The early-bird price becomes extinct on Friday, 2 November. Haven’t you waited long enough? Buy your ticket today.

We’ve recruited a killer line-up of Main Stage speakers — tech luminaries, business legends and game-changing investors — to share their perspective, experience and insight. Here’s a quick peek at what we have in store for you — and be sure to take a gander at the Disrupt Berlin agenda:

Kaidi Ruusalepp, founder and CEO of Funderbeam, will discuss how her company’s shaking up the traditional startup funding model by using a marketplace approach, a modern syndication system and a blockchain-based platform.

Pieter van der Does, CEO of payments company Adyen , will share how the startup quietly built its empire and took a profitable company public.

Denys Zhadanov, VP at Readdle, will talk about the mobile app company's bootstrapped success — 100 million downloads and counting.

Opportunity at Disrupt Berlin abounds at every turn, but it shifts into overdrive once you enter Startup Alley, our exhibition floor. You’ll find more than 400 early-stage startups showcasing the latest technology products, platforms and services. Collaborate, recruit, invest, connect — it all happens in Startup Alley.

While you’re in the Alley, be sure to check out this year’s TC Top Picks — our curated cohort of exceptional startups spanning these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain, CRM/Enterprise, E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthtech/Biotech, Hardware, Robotics, IoT, Mobility and Gaming. Here are just a few fine examples:

Nuzzera: Your Spotify for news — the first two-sided market for professional journalism.

MakerBrane: A digital and physical platform that lets anyone design, build and trade their own play worlds.

FinMarie: Germany’s first online financial platform for women.

And, of course, you don’t want to miss Startup Battlefield — the crown jewel of Disrupt. Watch up to 15 outstanding early-stage startups go head-to-head to win $50,000 cash, hoist the coveted Disrupt Cup, earn invaluable investor and media attention and launch their companies on a global stage.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and the finish line for saving up to €500 is Friday 2 November — just five days left. Buy your pass today, and join us in Berlin at the best possible price.