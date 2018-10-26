Twitch announces group streaming and a karaoke game for its 1M concurrent viewers

The teens were out in force today in San Jose for the annual TwitchCon game streaming conference. There, Twitch announced that at any given time, 1 million people are watching it (up from 746,000 last year), and it seemed like that many game lovers were at TwitchCon in person to meet some of the half-million web celebs that broadcast each day on the service. Considering Twitch said just 2 million were broadcasting per month in December, the service’s growth is still explosive under Amazon’s ownership.

Amongst the major reveals at TwitchCon were a new Squad Streaming feature that lets up to four people broadcast at once in split-screen that will test with select streamers later this year.

There’s also a new Twitch Sings game built in partnership with Rock Band-creator Harmonix. Broadcasters can play to perform karaoke (though only with fake versions of songs since Twitch lacks major label music licenses). Viewers can use the chat to request the next song, control the lights on the virtual karaoke stage, Broadcasters can sign up here for the Twitch Sings closed beta that starts later in 2018.

And Twitch broadcasters can now use Snapchat’s augmented reality lenses thanks to the new Snap Camera desktop app and accompanying Twitch extension launching today. Streamers can use hotkeys to trigger different Snapchat Lenses, let viewers try those masks by scanning an onscreen Snapchat QR code, and reward subscribers with a bonus thank you effect. Read our full story on Snap Camera here:

There were plenty of other minor announcements during the conference’s keynote:

Over 235,00 streamers now have Affiliate status and are earning money on their channels while 6,800 have joined its Partnership program so they can earn even more through channel subscriptions and ads.

Twitch’s Highlight editor can now stitch together multiple clips from across a broadcasting session

New homepage sections will feature up-and-coming streamers, new Partners and Affiliates, or streamers local to viewers

VIP Badges will let creators recognize their favorite subscribers and moderators

Moderators can now see how long someone has been on Twitch, view chat messages that person has sent in the channel, and see how many timeouts or bans that account has received in that channel to better understand who to boot

18 billion messages have been sent in Twitch chat and its Whispers feature in 2018, and fans have given creators 85 million Cheers and Subscriptions

150 million Twitch Clips have been created in 2018 to bring the best game stream and other weird content to the rest of the web.

Twitch users have gifted $9 million worth of subscriptions to fellow users in just 9 weeks.

Twitch will open its Bounty Board of sponsorship opportunities to 30 more brands, and more Partners and Affiliates in the US and Canada in November

The Twitch Rivals in-person gaming tournaments will double to 128 events in 2019. Some will have million-dollar prizes, and it already gave out $5 million in winners’ jackpots last year



As CEO Emmett Shear made the announcements, audience members hooted and hollered with delight. They out-yelled even Apple’s keynote attendees. Shear shouted out early users who’ve been with it since Twitch was a Y Combinator lifevlogging startup called Justin.tv. “When people have your back and support you for a long time, we think they should be recognized for it” he said, revealing the new VIP badges and a counter that shows how many months a fan has been a channel’s paying subscriber.

“You spoke and we listened” Shear said. That truly seemed to be the message of this conference. Facebook’s F8 conferences held in the same San Jose Convention Center often seem to produce updates that are designed to help the company as much as the users. But Twitch has realized it can’t just be useful. It must remain beloved if people are going keep spending 760 million hours per month watching others game, joke, and express themselves. Shear concluded “I think we’re just scratching the surface when it comes to everyone playing together.”