Product Hunt Radio: The baby boom and the future of work and education

In this episode of Product Hunt Radio, I’m visiting TechCrunch HQ to hang out with two journalists that see more startups in a month than most people in a lifetime.

Josh Constine is the Editor-At-Large at TechCrunch where he covers social products, including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Sarah Buhr is a new mother and, as she announces on the show, is taking a break from reporting at TechCrunch to raise her child. I’ve known Sarah since she joined TechCrunch in 2014 and more recently she’s focused her writing on the wild world of biotechnology. We also have one more special guest: Sarah’s beautiful six-month-old baby boy, Hayes. If you hear crying and clapping in the background, it’s him.

In this episode we talk about:

The baby boom in Silicon Valley, including some of the coolest tech-enabled baby products helping tired moms and dads, as well as the ways that tech company cultures have changed since their founders and employees started having children.

Why it might be possible to beat unhealthiness with convenience. We talk about a number of startups that are trying to get you fit by making the healthy option the easier option, similar to how Spotify beat piracy by making streaming easier than pirating.

The future of work and education and how it will affect the world that baby Hayes grows up in. We talk about why Sarah and her husband have been debating whether they should be saving for Hayes to go to college, how AR and VR will transform education and how automation will affect the workplace.

All things Facebook – whether new startups can compete with the massive social network and some quick thoughts on their first hardware product, Portal.

We of course also talk about some of their favorite products including a robot that makes burgers, a time-sucking app for meme lovers and a virtual assistant that can do things for you when you run out of time (because you were browsing memes).

