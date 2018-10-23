Stockholm-based Resolution Games nabs $7.5M to pioneer AR/VR experiences

New platforms are all about the content, and Resolution Games is one of the rare game studios going all in on AR/VR gaming.

The Stockholm-based startup has swept up $7.5 million in Series B funding at an $87.5 million valuation. The round was led by MizMaa Ventures with participation from GV, GP Bullhound, Fly Forever, David Helgason, Partech, Bonnier Ventures, Creandum and Sisu Game Ventures. The company has raised $13.5 million to date.

The studio has been primarily building for headset based experiences and has been among the first adopters for a lot of the emerging platforms. Resolution Games has titles for Magic, Leap, Oculus Rift, Gear VR, Daydream and HTC Vive though most of their work has been focused on mobile VR systems.

The company is also working on a follow-up to their Bait! fishing title which brings the gameplay to mobile via ARKit.

We took a deep dive look at Angry Birds: First Person Slingshot a few weeks ago, a title Resolution Games partnered with Rovio to make happen. It’s one of Magic Leap’s first titles and it’s really a great example of how certain types of 2D gameplay on mobile can effectively migrate to 3D platforms like AR and VR headsets.

We chatted with Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm during our demo who gave some of his thoughts on the immersive platforms his team of 35 is building for. “I’ve always been very fascinated at being able to do things at the forefront of technology, I definitely think that games are going to be trailblazing on these platforms when it comes to user interface and just coming up with what you can use it for.”