Hulu adds Starz to its premium add-ons

Following news of Hulu’s plans to move towards skinnier bundles, including those consisting of premium add-ons, the streaming service this morning announced the addition of Starz to its service. The Starz premium add-on will be available across all tiers of Hulu’s service, including its Limited Commercials and No Commercials plans, as well as its Live TV service.

It costs an extra $8.99 per month – the same price it sells for on rival services, like Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, for example.

This is the fourth premium add-on to come to Hulu, and the most affordable, following HBO, Showtime, and Cinemax, which cost $14.99/month, $10.99/month, and $9.99/month, respectively. Hulu, so far, has been surprisingly slow to roll out a customizable set of add-on subscriptions for those who want access to premium entertainment or sports programming.

Meanwhile, rival live TV service YouTube TV offers the NBA League Pass, Fox Soccer Plus, Curiosity Stream, Showtime, Starz, AMC Premiere, Shudder, and Sundance Now. Sling TV breaks up its extras into bundles customers can pick and choose from, and AT&T’s DirecTV Now offers programming tiers with optional add-ons, too.

But Hulu’s bundles and pricing may change in the future – CEO Randy Freer told The Information recently it’s eying a revamp of its service that will break up programming into smaller packages. Hulu wouldn’t comment today on whether it has plans for more add-ons in the future, however.

Hulu already had a deal with Starz to be the exclusive subscription streaming home to past seasons of Starz’ Original series “Power,” which arrived on Hulu last year, and has now been streamed for a total of 50 million hours by Hulu subscribers.

With the Starz add-on, subscribers can watch all seasons of the show, including Season 5 – and they can watch it live as it airs or on-demand.

Other Starz series of note include “Outlander,” Vida,” “Counterpart,” and “American Gods.” It’s also currently featuring movies like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and exclusive documentaries.