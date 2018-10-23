Here are where the first Amazon Go stores in San Francisco will be located

Amazon is getting ready to introduce some more of its futuristic convenience stores where buyers can skip the line.

San Francisco may be the center of techie desires and culture but all of Amazon’s five existing Go locations have been elsewhere. Today, the company is announcing some new locations for upcoming stores, including one that will be opening in San Francisco today.

The company’s location on California & Battery street will be opening its doors for the first time at 7AM this morning, with quick bites, some grocery items and meal kits available for shoppers interested in buying things without going through a checkout line.

300 California Street, San Francisco, CA

Store Hours: 7am – 9pm, Monday – Friday

Square Footage: 2,300 square feet

In addition to the Amazon Go store opening later this morning, the company has also announced that they’ll be opening a 1,750 square foot location in San Francisco at Post & Kearny street this winter.

Outside of SF, the company confirmed a 2,000 square foot location coming to Chicago’s Illinois Center at 111 E Wacker Drive in 2019.

Amazon seems to be focusing its first SF openings in the Financial District here where there’s often a lot more foot traffic around lunchtime than in more startup office-heavy areas around SoMa where a lot of employees seem to stick around for catered lunches.

I’m sure I’ll be grabbing a bite to eat at the California & Battery location sometime this week to see if everything works as advertised, but here’s a look at our experience with the futuristic convenience store when its first location opened earlier this year: