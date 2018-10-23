GoEuro raises $150 million for its travel aggregator

Berlin-based startup GoEuro just raised a new $150 million funding round from Kinnevik and Temasek, with Hillhouse Capital also participating. According to Crunchbase, the company has raised nearly $300 million to date.

Chances are you’ve used some sort of flight aggregator before to compare prices and find the best deal. But if you live in Europe, this isn’t enough. Sometimes, you want to compare flights with trains and buses.

GoEuro allows you to do just that. After entering two cities, you can compare all possible routes and book a ticket.

This is a tedious problem as there are countless of airlines, train and bus companies. But it is also a different offering compared to all the flight aggregators out there.

You can see why investors see some value in GoEuro. Transportation in Europe is fragmented. You can book tickets for 80 percent of transport providers on GoEuro. It creates an important barrier to entry for other aggregators. In other words, in addition to generating revenue from ticket sales, GoEuro’s technology platform is valuable by itself.

GoEuro operates in 36 European countries and works with all transportation providers in 15 markets. In fact, GoEuro recently acquired BusRadar to improve bus search results. 27 million people use GoEuro every month.