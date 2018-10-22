Pair Eyewear, the customizable glasses brand for kids, raises $1 million

Pair Eyewear, the customizable glasses brand for kids, has today announced the close of a $1 million Seed round, with investors including Corigin Ventures, Outbound Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and Bolt Ventures.

The company has a simple premise: Pair sells affordable glasses to children. But beyond simple frames, Pair sells both base frames (regular glasses) and top frames (snap-on fronts for base frames that let you change the color and style of glasses).

Base frames, which include hand-polished acetate frames and anti-reflective, shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, cost $95 and top frames can be purchased for $25.

While the product is glasses, the mission is to change the way that kids and parents think about glasses, changing that perception from one of a medical device to a fun accessory.

Much of the inspiration for Pair came from Warby Parker, so it makes sense that Pair also has a give-back program. For every pair of Pair glasses sold, another pair goes to a child in need through and partnership with EYElliance, a non-profit founded by the Vision Spring founder Dr. Jordan Kassalow.

Pair took yet another page out of the Warby Parker book by also offering at-home try-on. However, unlike Warby which sends a handful of real glasses to your home, Pair sends out cardboard replicas of their designs for kids to try on. That way, parents don’t have to worry about sending back the try-on pairs of glasses.

The company says that since launch, 15 percent of customers have come back to purchase additional top frames. It’s worth noting that, between Pair’s launch and now, Warby Parker has entered the field of competition, launching a pilot program for kids glasses in January of this year.

“What sets us apart and what we’re focused on is designing for kids and by kids,” said co-founder and co-CEO Nathan Kondamuri. “We want to change the narrative around what glasses can be for kids, and that mission and focus will set us apart and drive us on a different path [from competitors].”

Pair launched in October of 2017, and this latest round brings total funding to $1.15 million.

The company says it will use a big chunk of the funding on national marketing initiatives to spread the word about the brand.

Editor’s Note: Pair’s total amount of funding raised has been corrected from $1.5 million to $1.15 million. The round type was also corrected from a Series A to a seed round.