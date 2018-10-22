Don’t miss Q&A Sessions at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Every TechCrunch Disrupt Main Stage features an incredible roster of speakers representing the best and brightest leaders, luminaries and legends at the crossroads of startups, technology, entrepreneurism and investment. It’s an opportunity to hear their perspective, what they’ve learned along the way and catch a glimpse of what the future might hold.

Those vibrant interviews and panel discussions often lead to even more questions with little time to explore them. That’s why we’re bringing Q&A Sessions — which we debuted at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — to Disrupt Berlin 2018. It’s an opportunity to follow up and go deeper on crucial technologies and emerging trends.

Unlike Main Stage events, Q&A Sessions feature a panel of subject experts, the audience members and a TechCrunch editor to moderate the 45-minute conversations. These sessions will cover a range of topics and correlate to Disrupt Berlin’s category tracks — AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain, CRM/Enterprise, E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthtech/Biotech, Hardware, Robotics, IoT, Mobility and Gaming.

Sessions are smaller and more intimate than Main Stage events, and that gives the audience and panelists more time to really dig into a topic. We’ll curate questions from the audience, and it’s the perfect opportunity to follow-up on any issues or questions that came up on the Main Stage. But hey, you can always kick off a fresh conversation, too.

No Disrupt event is complete without a networking opportunity, and we’ve built in time following each Q&A Session for you to connect and engage with tech leaders, founders, investors and other attendees.

Here’s a significant detail. The only way to take part in a Q&A Session is to be there in person. We don’t invite the media, and we don’t record or live-stream the sessions. Space is limited, and admission is strictly first-come-first-served, so keep that in mind and get there early.

We’ll be adding the Q&A Sessions to the show’s agenda soon, or you can sign up for event emails directly on the Disrupt Berlin 2018 website.

TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and here’s another important reminder: Early-bird ticket pricing ends on 24 October. Buy your pass before the deadline, and you’ll save up to €500. Yowza!