YouTube partners with Eventbrite to sell concert tickets on music videos

YouTube is extending its ticketing initiative, already live with Ticketmaster, with the new addition of Eventbrite. The partnership, which was announced this morning, will see Eventbrite listings for live music performances across the U.S. when watching YouTube Official Artist Channels. Beneath these videos will be show listings and a “Tickets” button which users can click to make purchases, across both YouTube on the desktop and in the YouTube app.

The video streaming site had first entered into the ticketing business late last year with a dealt to sell concert tickets on YouTube video pages, powered by Ticketmaster listings.

The launch had arrived at a time when Spotify and Apple Music were running away with the streaming music business in the U.S., while YouTube was still getting its own music competitor, YouTube Music, off the ground. However, the video site on its own has a massive reach beyond those who pay for its streaming music subscription. It announced in May some 1.8 billion logged-in users monthly – many of whom are watching music videos, of course.

YouTube has also recently ventured into other ways to monetize its videos, including through merchandise sales in partnership with Teespring, for example, as well as through channel memberships and Super Chat for top fans.

With the Eventbrite deal, YouTube says the integration will apply to thousands of artists with YouTube Official Artist Channels around the world, with Eventbrite show listings. However, the listings will focus on concerts in the U.S.

The company declined to say how ticket sale revenue was shared, or discuss other aspects of the deal’s terms.

With the addition, YouTube now covers more than 70% of the U.S. ticketing market, it says. The company plans to expand the feature to include more artists and venues across North America next, then expand the feature globally.