Discord’s new game store rolls out to the rest of the world today

When Discord first launched its new built-in game store just a few weeks back, there was one big caveat: it was available to only a tiny, tiny slice of its 150 million users; 50,000 of them, to be exact — all of them in Canada.

Today it’s going global.

Discord says that access to its store should be rolling out to the rest of the world throughout the day.

Discord’s move to become a store comes just weeks after Valve overhauled the chat system in Steam. While perhaps a coincidence, the timing certainly felt very “two-can-play-at-that-game.”

When you first start poking around Discord’s store, you might notice that… well, there’s not a ton there. Around 20 games, at first. That, says the company, is deliberate; whereas the competition might offer 10,000 different games, Discord is trying to frame its store as something closer to “a local bookstore” — if it’s on their shelves, it has essentially their digital stamp of approval.

At launch, it’ll sell:

Moonlighter

Frostpunk

Starbound

Masters of Anima

Celeste

Dead Cells

CrossCode

Omensight

Into the Breach

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Red Faction Guerrilla

Spellforce 3

This is the Police 2

Hollowknight

Subnautica

The Banner Saga 3

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Plus five “First on Discord” games: King of the Hat, Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption, Minion Masters, Bad North, and At Sundown. These are titles that Discord will have exclusive runs on for ~90 days.

Meanwhile, Discord is also globally overhauling its Nitro service. Previously available for $4.99, Nitro was mostly a way to let the power users and hardcore fans support Discord — it got you a few aesthetic perks like animated avatars, but that’s about it. Now $9.99, Nitro will include a rotating library of around 60 games. With titles like Brutal Legend, Guacamelee, FTL, de Blob and Super Meat Boy in the mix, they’re not the newest titles, but there’s a lot of great stuff in here.

And just in case Valve/Steam wasn’t annoyed enough: Discord is also rolling out its new launcher, which it says should be able to list and launch pretty much all of your games “regardless of where [they] were purchased.” Even if a game requires another company’s launcher to load.

Here’s what it looks like:

[gallery ids="1733409,1733416,1733420"]