Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen has died at age 65

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen passed away this afternoon in Seattle at age 65, owing to complications relating to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Vulcan, the privately held company that Allen founded in 1986, three years after leaving Microsoft, released a statement that says it is “with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts.”

His sister, Jody Allen, a businesswoman and long the CEO of Vulcan, released a separate statement, writing that her brother “was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen had been battling for the second time non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the body’s lymphatic system and that causes tumors to develop from lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Just two weeks ago, Allen disclosed that that the cancer, for which he was successfully treated nine years ago, had returned, writing on Twitter that his doctors were “optimistic that I will see a good result.”

This story is breaking. More soon.