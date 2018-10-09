Here’s Google’s Pixel Stand

Google is launching its Pixel Stand today, a new wireless charging accessory for your Pixel phone that lets you dock your phone and — as you’ve probably guessed — sit your phone upright next to your bed or on your kitchen counter. That way, you can use it hands-free, similar to the new Google Assistant-powered smart displays that Google, Lenovo, LG and JBL have now announced.

While Google hasn’t officially announced this new gadget yet, we now know for sure that it’s coming, thanks to Verizon (via 9to5google), which put up its Pixel 3 page a bit too early.

Moments later, the head of hardware at Google, Rick Osterloh, made the device official at an event in New York City.

The Pixel Stand is basically a sleek little round dock for your phone. While it can obviously charge your phone, what’s maybe more interesting is that when you put your phone into the cradle, it looks like it’ll start a new notifications view that’s not unlike what you’d see on a smart display.

You’ll be able to use it just like a Google Home and the Verizon page says you can use “one-touch shortcuts” or your voice.

We’ll update this post once we learn more details from Google’s official announcement or more features leak ahead of the official launch.