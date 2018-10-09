Watch Google unveil the Pixel 3 and more here!

Each October, Google throws one big “Made by Google” event to show off all of the new gadgets it’s been working on for months.

Today is that day. The event will start at 9 AM Pacific (12 PM in New York, 5 PM in London, and 12 AM Tuesday in China), and you can tune in right here.

While Google probably has some surprises up its sleeve, a seemingly endless stream of leaks has given us a good idea of what might be in store today. The Pixel 3 (the latest iteration of Google’s built-in-house Android phone) and the bigger, beefier Pixel 3 XL are almost certain. The Home Hub — perhaps best described as Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show — seems likely, too. Meanwhile, a new Chromecast has been floating around the FCC, and a tablet running Chrome OS popped its head up just days ago.

Whatever gets announced, we’ll be there. Tune in throughout the day for all of the news as it happens (and, as soon as we get our hands on the devices, our impressions!)