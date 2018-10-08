Grab your Investor pass to Disrupt Berlin 2018 today

Calling all early-stage fund investors across Europe and beyond. If you’re looking to invest in the most promising up-and-coming early-stage startups — and of course you are, because that’s what you do — it’s time to book your Investor pass to Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place November 29-30.

Disrupt Berlin attracts startups from more than 50 countries, including the European Union members, Israel, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, India, China and South Korea, to name a few. You’ll have focused, in-person exposure and access to European and international startups during two days of intense programming and curated networking.

Time-savvy investors will take advantage of CrunchMatch, our free business matchmaking service that quickly connects investors with founders who want to discuss potential funding opportunities — based on their specific criteria, goals and interests. You fill out a profile, we work a bit of algorithmic magic and presto — CrunchMatch suggests appropriate matches and, if approved by both parties, sends meeting requests and proposes meeting times. Plus, if you need some extra time to chat with a founder you meet at the event, you can take advantage of up to two hours of free meeting room space at the event.

Need a quiet space to just catch up on work? Investors will have access to a dedicated private lounge where you can do just that. And we’ll also be hosting a reception where you can meet fellow VCs, angels and LPs to share best practices and network over a beer.

You won’t want to miss watching Startup Battlefield, where up to 15 of the best early-stage startups compete head-to-head for the Disrupt Cup, $50,000 in cash and a crazy amount of investor love.

Michael Kocan, the managing partner at Trend Discovery, told us he was pleasantly surprised at the number of early-stage startups attending Disrupt, and he discovered a potent tool by combining Startup Battlefield and CrunchMatch.

“I get the most value at the intersection of CrunchMatch and Startup Battlefield. If I see an interesting company present on stage, I use CrunchMatch to quickly schedule a meeting with them for later that day. It makes vetting deals extremely efficient.”

CrunchMatch facilitated almost a thousand meetings at Disrupt Berlin 2017, and 97 percent of the participants said they’d happily use the shoe-leather-saving platform again.

Now, let’s talk about the networking value investors will find in Startup Alley. Our expo floor showcases more than 400 early-stage startups displaying their latest tech products, services and platforms. It’s a breeding ground of opportunity, collaboration and innovation. It’s also where you’ll find the TC Top Picks — our hand-picked cohort representing exceptional startups in these 10 categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

Networking with peers is an essential part of any business, and Michael Kocan found that Disrupt offers plenty of opportunity to meet and network with other investors. Of the new venture capital investors that he met at the conference, Kocan connected with roughly 25 percent through CrunchMatch and 75 percent just by working the event.

“The Investor Reception is a fantastic opportunity to build relationships with a broad range of investor colleagues,” said Kocan.

Beyond the investing and networking opportunities, Disrupt Berlin 2018 also features a strong roster of speakers from the investment community. You’ll hear four Accel partners — Harry Nelis, Sonali De Rycker, Philippe Botteri and Luciana Lixandru — talk about the firm’s investments, each partner’s current focus and their collective thoughts on the European startup scene.

A quick sample of other speakers includes Kaidi Ruusalepp, founder and CEO of Funderbeam, Mike Collett, founder and managing partner at Promus Ventures, and Jamie Burke, CEO and founder of Outlier Ventures.

If you’re a corporate investor, venture capitalist, angel investor, private equity manager or limited partner, Disrupt Berlin 2018 is exactly where you need to be on November 29-30. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with, and possibly invest in, the best early-stage startups in Europe. Buy your investor pass right here and save €500.