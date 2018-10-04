Uber will offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Uber no longer wants the barrier to transportation to be a deciding factor between voting and not voting. On Election Day, Uber is going to make it easy for people to find their local polling places and work with nonprofits to give certain groups of people free rides to the polls.

On November 6, 2018, Uber will offer U.S. riders the ability to quickly find their polling place and also book a free ride. Lyft is similarly offering half-priced and free rides to polling places on Election Day.

“Decisions get made by those who show up,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post. “This Election Day, Uber will be doing what we can to make it easier for people to do just that.”

In the 2016 election, 35 percent of youth surveyed cited a lack of transportation as the reason they didn’t vote.

Uber is also working with nonprofit organizations to help get both riders and drivers registered to vote before state deadlines. Between today and Election Day, Uber will also host voter registration drives at its 125+ driver hubs throughout the country.