See you in Vancouver tonight

We’ve finalized the Vancouver micro meetup tonight. We’ll be holding it at Hootsuite HQ on 5, East 8th Ave at 7pm on October 4. Extra special thanks to the folks at Hootsuite for helping out.

You must RSVP here so we know how many are attending. I’ve already picked ten companies to pitch so if you haven’t been notified please come and support your friends.

Since there will be no booze at the event we’ll have an extra special drinkathon at 9pm at a bar of your choosing. I’m open to suggestions.

N.B. – Yes, I know that’s not Vancouver. Just wanted to see if you were paying attention.