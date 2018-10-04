Nubank’s David Vélez and Cristina Junquiera to speak at Startup Battlefield Latin America

TechCrunch is pleased to announce that Nubank co-founder Cristina Junqueira and co-founder/CEO David Vélez will join us in a fireside chat at Startup Battlefield Latin America on November 8 at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil.

Nubank’s product is a no-fee credit card managed through a mobile app. Investors like Sequoia, Kaszek, Tiger Global and Goldman Sachs bet on the company’s potential to challenge Brazil’s big banks. The São Paulo-based company raised a total of $527.6M in funding over 8 rounds, making it the most recent business to reach unicorn status in the region. The fintech passed the milestone of 4 million credit card clients on its platform in May 2018, up from 3 million in late 2017.

Fueled by mega rounds from Western players like Andreessen, Sequoia, Accel and SoftBank, venture investment into Latin America doubled in 2017, reaching an all time high of $1.1 billion. The cash flow continued as more than $600M was invested into Latin American companies in the first quarter of 2018. Market conditions like rapid smartphone adoption in highly-populated countries like Brazil and a growing demand for digital services position Latin America for a big tech breakout.

Who better to speak to this trend and discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for early stage companies in the region than one of the top-funded startups?

Before founding Nubank in 2013, Vélez was a Partner at Sequoia Capital, helping the firm scout opportunities to invest in Latin America. He previously worked in investment banking and growth equity at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and General Atlantic. Junqueira is the co-founder and VP of Branding and Business Development at Nubank. Prior to Nubank, she worked for many years at Itaú Unibanco dealing with product and marketing for the bank’s consumer loan and credit card businesses.

The pair will take the stage in what will surely be a fascinating talk about disrupting big banks, securing funding and what’s next for early stage startups in the Latin America region. You can catch the interview with Nubank’s founders, more panel discussions, and of course the Startup Battlefield competition at Startup Battlefield Latin America on November 8 at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil. Apply for your free spectator tickets here.